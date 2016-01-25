A tourist stands on the martyr cemeteries in the village of Bajgora, northern Mitrovica during sunset December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

PRISTINA Political crisis in Kosovo represents the "key risk" to a funding deal with the International Monetary Fund and may force a revision of the young country's economic outlook for this year and coming years, the IMF warned on Monday.

The former Serbian province is in the grips of its worst political crisis since declaring independence in 2008, the work of parliament held hostage to teargas-throwing opposition deputies and street riots against a European Union-brokered accord to help regulate relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo agreed a two-year funding deal with the IMF in July last year worth 184 million euros ($199.03 million) and has so far drawn 71 million euros.

"We see the political gridlock and the tensions as a key risk to the program," Ruud Vermeulen, the IMF Resident Representative in Kosovo, told a news conference on the first review of the loan deal.

"We are concerned that this may undermine investor-consumer confidence," he said.

Vermeulen said the impoverished Balkan country's economy was expected to grow 3.8 percent this year and 4.1 in 2017. He said growth last year was 3.5 percent, 0.3 percentage points more than the fund had forecast, driven by remittances and foreign investment.

But, he warned, "If the current situation continues or worsens we probably will have to revise the outlook for this year and next years."

Parliament's ability to legislate has been called into question by the opposition's protests and regular unrest on the streets of the capital, Pristina. Protesters set fire briefly to the government headquarters last month.

The opposition is demanding rejection of an EU-brokered accord to grant minority Serbs greater local powers and the possibility of financing from Belgrade, and the abolition of a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

