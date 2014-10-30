PRISTINA The president of Kosovo on Thursday turned down an invitation to make what would have been a historic first trip to former master Serbia, citing a political crisis that has left the young Balkan state without a new government for almost five months.

Atifete Jahjaga had been invited to take part in a meeting in Belgrade of the Trilateral Commission, a biannual gathering of influential business leaders, academics and policymakers, starting on Friday.

The visit would have been the first by a Kosovo head of state since the former Serbian province broke away in war in 1999 and declared independence with the backing of the West in 2008. Serbia does not recognise Kosovo but has softened policy towards its new neighbour in exchange for closer integration with the European Union.

Jahjaga is leading efforts to end a political impasse in Kosovo since a general election in early June, with the outgoing ruling party and its opponents at odds over who gets to form the next government.

"The president has decided not to participate in the conference because of the situation in the country and the inability to create new institutions," said her spokesman, Arber Vllahiu.

The political deadlock in Kosovo has halted legislation and put further pressure on the economy, with a deadline looming for the 2015 budget.

Parties are arguing over the wording of the constitution on who gets the first bite at forming a government, and weeks of talks chaired by Jahjaga have so far failed to produce a deal that would avert another election.

(Editing by Matt Robinson and Raissa Kasolowsky)