PRISTINA Serbia on Monday released two Kosovo police officers it had arrested patrolling their joint border, easing tensions in a row over a Serbian plan to include its former southern province in a nationwide election in May.

Majority Albanian Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognise the secession and is planning to organise voting for Kosovo's small Serb minority when Serbia holds parliamentary and local elections on May 6.

The two police officers were arrested in the border region on Saturday in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Kosovo of five Serbs last week in possession of voting lists and material for the vote.

The officers were released in the southern Serbian town of Prokuplje to members of the European Union's police and justice mission in Kosovo, a spokesman for the mission, known as EULEX, said.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, whose Socialist Party of Serbia - once led by late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic - is vying for a place in Serbia's next ruling coalition, had accused them of being spies and of preparing a "terrorist act".

The interior ministry released photographs of the two men handcuffed and face down in a wooded area with masked members of the Serbian gendarmerie standing over them.

Dacic had earlier threatened "reciprocal measures" after the arrest of the five Serbs, who were released on Saturday.

His counterpart in Kosovo, Bajram Rexhepi, told Reuters that preliminary findings by NATO and EULEX investigators indicated that the officers were seized in Kosovo-controlled territory.

They were "ambushed" by Serbian gendarmerie and had their weapons, equipment and vehicle confiscated, he added.

EU PRESSURE

NATO could not immediately be reached for comment. EULEX spokesman Nicholas Hawton said: "We are still investigating the circumstances of the arrests, trying to find the precise location."

Serbia lost control of Kosovo in 1999 when NATO bombed Serbia to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians by Serb forces fighting a two-year counter-insurgency war.

Belgrade refuses to recognise the territory as sovereign and maintains partial control over a small slice of north Kosovo populated by Serbs, a de facto ethnic partition that the West said it would never allow.

But Belgrade is under pressure from the EU to loosen its grip on north Kosovo and improve relations with Pristina after being made an official candidate for membership of the bloc last month.

Rexhepi said Kosovo police had drafted a plan to prevent Serbia from including some Serb areas of Kosovo in its own election.

"Local elections are forbidden," he said in an interview, adding that Serbs with dual nationality were entitled to vote in the parliamentary election if organised by international bodies such as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"On election day, May 6, we will be prepared," he said, "and if there are any attempts (by Serbia) to hold voting our units will act and confiscate the material and stop them."

Landlocked and impoverished, Kosovo has been recognised by 89 countries including the United States and 22 of the EU's 27 members.

(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; Editing by Matt Robinson and Andrew Osborn)