Kosovo Force (KFOR) Major General Erhard Drews (C) of Germany stands along the barricades in front of a Serbian flag at the closed Serbia-Kosovo border crossing of Brnjak October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ZUBIN POTOK, Kosovo Serbs in northern Kosovo defied NATO calls to remove roadblocks on Wednesday and asked Belgrade to send in troops and police, more than a decade after Serbian forces were driven from Kosovo by NATO bombs.

The Kosovo Serbs, who do not recognise Kosovo's 2008 independence declaration from Serbia, put up the barricades on two disputed border points with Serbia in July, when Kosovo's ethnic Albanian-dominated authorities tried to take them over.

Clashes broke out after previous attempts to remove them by NATO peacekeepers (KFOR), who have patrolled Kosovo since Serbian forces withdrew in 1999 and a U.N. administration took over. A European Union mission (EULEX) replaced it in 2008.

"Serbia and the U.N. Security Council should facilitate the return of parts of the (Serbian) army and police and their deployment in Kosovo's north," said a declaration issued after a meeting of local Serb leaders.

KFOR was not immediately available to comment. KFOR commander, German General Erhard Drews said earlier he was disappointed with the Kosovo Serbs's defiance and that peacpeacekeeperskeepers would remove the roadblocks themselves unless they changed their minds.

Serb media said President Boris Tadic had earlier asked Serbs from Kosovo's north to seek a negotiated solution with KFOR and to remain peaceful. Officials in Belgrade said they were studying the declaration and had no immediate comment.

Serbia still effectively runs Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, but is under pressure to help resolve the impasse after the European Commission conditioned future EU accession talks on Belgrade's cooperation with Kosovo's government.

Local Serb leaders in Zubin Potok, some 100 km (60 miles) north of Pristina and near one of the crossings, said the roads would remain blocked but agreed to talk to KFOR on allowing its supply convoys to reach peacekeepers deployed there.

But they later accused KFOR of scuppering the negotiations by insisting EULEX vehicles also be allowed to reach the border. The Serbs fear EULEX will escort customs officials from Pristina to take over the border crossings.

"KFOR wants to resolve this by violence and it will be responsible for new developments," said Radenko Nedeljkovic, the head of Mitrovica county.

Serbs have also asked Belgrade to end its EU-sponsored talks with the Kosovo government in Pristina over practical issues such as flow of people and goods, ownership issues, energy supplies and travel documents.

"(Kosovo) Serbs have offered serious concessions and this will not end without major problems," said Oliver Ivanovic, Serbia's state secretary for Kosovo.

Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister Hajredin Kuci said the ethnic-Albanian government in Pristina would work with KFOR and EULEX to remove barricades and ensure free movement in the north.

"We are trying to extend the rule of law across our territory but someone else is trying to invade a part of it. Earlier there were wars over these issues, now there will be no wars but there will be trouble," he Kuci said.

Serbia lost control over Kosovo in 1999 when NATO bombed for 78 days to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanian civilians by Serbian forces in a two-year counter-insurgency war.

More than 80 countries, including the United States and most of the EU, have recognised the new country.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Karolina Tagaris)