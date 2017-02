BELGRADE The acquittal of Kosovo Albanian former rebel commander Ramush Haradinaj is further proof that the U.N. war crimes tribunal was "formed to try the Serbian people", Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic said on Thursday.

Nikolic, a nationalist, said in a statement that such a verdict would make reconciliation in the region more difficult and "increases euroscepticism among the Serbian people".

