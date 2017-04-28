ECB rate setter questions euro zone's hallowed inflation target
FRANKFURT Often outspoken European Central Bank rate setter Ewald Nowotny questioned the ECB's most sacred tenet on Wednesday: its inflation target.
Britain's Old Mutual Plc (OML.L) said it would sell its 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) for about 12.93 billion rupees ($201.7 million)(£156.28 million).
The sale will end Old Mutual's joint venture with Kotak Mahindra Bank, the company said late Thursday.
The net consideration after tax is 11.7 billion rupees, Old Mutual said.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.
Old Mutual is in the midst of breaking up its business in four parts by the end of next year. The firm aims to list or sell its emerging markets business and is sharpening focus on its sub-Saharan Africa business.
LONDON British workers are suffering from an increasingly tight squeeze in their spending power, data showed on Wednesday, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's fifth-biggest economy and to the challenges for a weakened Prime Minister Theresa May.
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.