Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her second child, Us magazine said on Wednesday.

Kardashian, 32, of the popular cable show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," told Us she is about nine weeks along.

"You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident," Kardashian told the magazine which hits newsstands on Friday.

It will be her second child with boyfriend Scott Disick, 28. Kardashian and Disick have a two-year-old son.

The couple also discussed potential wedding plans with the magazine.

Kardashian's sister, Kim, drew criticism from fans and media recently when she announced that she and her husband Kris Humphries were breaking up only 72 days after their lavishly staged wedding which reportedly cost, and took in, millions of dollars.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)