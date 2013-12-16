The street level sign of the KPMG buliding in downtown Los Angeles is shown April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

LONDON Auditor KPMG KPMG.UL said on Monday full-year profits from its British subsidiary increased 27 percent, while revenue remained almost flat, as audit and advisory services performed strongly.

Profit for the financial year ending September 30 was 455 million pounds, with revenue up 0.4 percent at 1.8 billion pounds.

KPMG said some of the profits would be used to improve and increase its services in the UK, where the firm plans to invest 450 million pounds over the next three years.

"We have ambitious plans to build on 2013's successes in cyber security and infrastructure, amongst others, and drive growth with additional strategic investments," Simon Collins, UK chairman of KPMG, said in a statement.

