LONDON Patrick McCoy, the former head of investment advisory for KPMG in the UK, is among 10 people charged with tax cheating offences who have been ordered to appear in a UK court on Feb. 23, a UK prosecutor said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the group had been told to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court to answer charges of conspiracy to cheat UK tax authorities.

McCoy was last listed as active on the Financial Services Register of authorised persons in financial services on Dec. 15. He did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

KPMG said in a statement it was aware charges had been made against one of its former partners following an investigation by HM Revenue & Customs, the government's tax agency, which related to his personal tax affairs. It noted that he was no longer a partner of the firm.

"It should be stressed that the matter does not relate to client work conducted by the partner or KPMG or to KPMG's own affairs," KPMG said.

"We have been and remain fully available to cooperate with the authorities as necessary but we cannot comment further on a matter which is the subject of legal proceedings."

The story was first reported by Financial News.

