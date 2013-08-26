The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS America Movil (AMXL.MX) executives will meet the Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs Henk Kamp and union representatives from KPN (KPN.AS) on Wednesday to discuss its plans for the Dutch telecoms group, sources told Reuters.

An America Movil spokeswoman in Europe was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Telefonica (TEF.MC) raised its bid for KPN's German arm by 6 percent to 8.55 billion euros (7.3 billion pounds), winning over KPN's biggest investor, America Movil, and setting the stage for consolidation in Europe's largest mobile market.

(Reporting by Sara Webb and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Barbara Lewis)