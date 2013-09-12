The logo of America Movil is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's new corporate offices in Mexico City February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A sim card by Dutch telecoms group KPN is seen in Haarlem May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

BRUSSELS Dutch telecoms company KPN has entered into talks with Mexico's America Movil over the latter's 7.2 billion-euro (6.0 billion pounds) takeover offer, the two sides said on Thursday, although both cautioned the outcome was unclear.

KPN said in a statement its management and supervisory boards were discussing with America Movil the price and conditions of the Mexican group's bid.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire industrialist Carlos Slim, confirmed the talks but also said it was committed to its planned 2.40 euros per share offer for the shares in KPN it does not already own. It also said it could yet withdraw it.

KPN's shares were trading up 2.6 percent at 2.29 euros, while the STOXX 600 Europe telecoms sector index was down 0.3 percent.

America Movil shares were down 1.2 percent at 13.13 pesos in trading in Mexico. The company's U.S.-listed shares were down 1.5 percent at $20.02.

ING analyst Emmanuel Carlier described the talks as a step in the right direction, while Nomura's Frederic Boulan said the talks showed there was still commitment to do a deal.

"We are not there yet, but I think that in the end, if KPN is happy to recommend the deal with a slightly better offer price, America Movil might be willing to make an effort," he said.

KPN said its boards were obliged to conduct talks after the unsolicited bid.

Jos Streppel, supervisory board chairman, said KPN was carefully considering the interests of shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders, on financial and nonfinancial matters, including the role of KPN as a public service provider.

"We understand there are many questions about the intended offer. We believe, however, it is important to conduct these discussions in confidence, and expect to provide more clarity at a later stage," Streppel said.

America Movil, which is seeking to expand beyond its core markets in Latin America, has not yet published a formal offer document.

America Movil sprang into action when KPN said in late July it was selling its German mobile unit E-Plus to Spain's Telefonica, a rival of America Movil in Latin America.

Telefonica subsequently raised its bid for E-Plus, winning America Movil's support.

America Movil owned nearly 30 percent of KPN until a KPN foundation exercised an option to give itself about 50 percent of voting stock at the end of last month, chopping America Movil's share of the company in half. The foundation, set up when the former Dutch state monopoly was privatised, called on management to negotiate with Slim's company.

America Movil has said since that it has no intention of raising its bid.

In its statement on Thursday, the company said that even if it proceeds with an offer, it would not be an unconditional bid if the foundation retains its "ability to hold, acquire or vote preference shares B".

(Additional reporting by Elinor Comlay in Mexico City; editing by Greg Mahlich and Matthew Lewis)