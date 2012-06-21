AMSTERDAM Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim looked well placed on Thursday to pull off his goal of acquiring a substantial stake in Royal KPN NV (KPN.AS), after the Dutch telecoms group failed to find a buyer or partner for its coveted German unit E-Plus.

KPN's talks with cash-strapped Spanish peer Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) over a German deal - intended to unlock value, push up KPN's shares and ward off the unsolicited approach by Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) - fell through just days before the Mexican company's offer closes on June 27.

"This has clearly increased the chance that America Movil will be successful in acquiring its desired 28 percent stake," analysts at Rabobank said in a research note.

Several investors, who did not want to be quoted by name, echoed that view, saying that even if America Movil does not acquire 28 percent by the time the tender closes, the offer period could be extended - or it could buy more shares in the open market and launch a new tender offer later.

One fund manager said KPN's announcement late on Wednesday that it could not find a buyer for E-Plus came as a nasty surprise, as some institutional investors had to decide for administrative reasons earlier that day whether to tender their shares or not.

"We had decided not to tender. Now I'm trying to reverse that," the investor said. "If they (KPN) can't sell assets, you need to look at it again. How can they revitalise their business? Their dividend strategy is clearly unsustainable, but if you cut the dividend, it loses its appeal."

KPN shares were down 4.1 pct at 7.574 euros by 12.57 p.m. British time.

ON THE ROAD

America Movil has run out of potential takeover targets on its home turf and has recently set its sights on Europe in search of undervalued assets.

Its tender offer for up to 28 percent of struggling KPN, in which it has built up a stake of 8.7 percent, could cost it as much as $3.25 billion. It has also agreed to buy 21 percent of Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) for about $1.1 billion.

KPN will respond after the market closes on Thursday but has already said the offer price of 8 euros per share undervalues its business.

One fund manager said KPN's chief financial officer and investor relations team had spent the past few weeks calling on shareholders, urging them not to accept America Movil's offer.

"They have done a lot of road shows in the past few weeks while (chief executive) Eelco Blok has been trying to sell E-Plus," he said.

Now, some investors said there was no reason to hold on to KPN shares given a host of negative factors, ranging from increasing competition on its home patch from the likes of newly-listed cable company Ziggo ZIGGO.AS to the prospect of a cut in its dividend.

One fund manager even questioned whether Blok would still be chief executive a year from now.

"KPN is still losing market share in broadband to cable, is hurt in mobile by the shift from voice to messaging services, it may soon have to fight new mobile entrants and it may face more pressure in the corporate market due to the increasing economic uncertainties," Rabobank said in its note.

"Furthermore, we see a risk that the current dividend of 0.90 euro is not sustainable as of 2013."

KPN's failure to find a buyer or merger partner for E-Plus, which some analysts had valued at between 8 billion euros and 10 billion, leaves the company, valued on the stock market at about 11 billion euros, with few other options to keep Slim at bay.

It could still use a tactic that's common in the Dutch corporate world, unleashing a risky "poison pill" defence to derail America Movil's approach.

But such a move - handing preference stock to KPN's "Stichting" or foundation that could outvote other shareholders - is fraught with uncertainty and could backfire through legal challenges by America Movil or KPN's own shareholders.

Some investors predicted KPN would use that tactic if Slim built up a stake of more than 20 percent and then tried to get a seat on the board and influence strategy.

(Editing by David Holmes)