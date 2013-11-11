The Board of Directors of KPN, led by CEO Eelco Blok (2nd L), sit behind a table during the shareholders meeting at the KPN headquarters in The Hague October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis

BRUSSELS The KPN foundation has asked the Dutch telecoms company (KPN.AS) to redeem preference shares the foundation used to block a 7.2 billion-euro ($9.61 billion) takeover by Mexican group America Movil (AMXL.MX).

In August the foundation, tasked with protecting the interests of KPN stakeholders, exercised an option to buy certain shares that gave it almost 50 percent of KPN's voting stock, saying that it wanted America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, to make a fair offer for the group.

America Movil, which owns about 30 percent of KPN once the foundation has withdrawn its preference shares, offered 2.40 euros per share for the Dutch telecoms group but said it would not buy any more of the company when it could not reach a deal in October.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Patrick Graham)