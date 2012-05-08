AMSTERDAM Dutch telecoms group KPN (KPN.AS) said on Tuesday that America Movil's (AMXL.MX) offer to buy a stake in the company was "moderately positive", showing that KPN shares were undervalued.

"It is moderately positive. We think this is a recognition of the company's undervaluation," KPN spokeswoman Maryse Ducheine said.

"There has been one conversation about cooperation," Ducheine said, adding that the conversation with the Mexican group was about issues such as shared purchasing and roaming.

