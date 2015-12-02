MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the continuing expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to the east would lead to retaliatory measures from Russia.

The NATO military alliance on Wednesday invited Montenegro to join its ranks.

Peskov added to journalists that the sanctions that Russia had imposed on Turkey over a downed Russian plane were different from the ones the West had imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, since Russia's sanctions on Turkey were preventative and concerned the threat of terrorism.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)