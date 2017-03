FRANKFURT German bottling machine maker Krones said it would cut jobs and capacity at its Italian business Kosme as it seeks to improve profits at the unit.

It said on Thursday that Kosme started negotiations with trade unions on July 7, adding it would publish details of the measures agreed upon once talks had been concluded.

Krones earlier also published financial results for the first half of 2014 and said it was cautiously optimistic it would reach its full-year targets.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)