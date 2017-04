Men react next to coffins of victims of Friday's bombing at the Imam Sadeq mosque in Kuwait City, at the international airport in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

DUBAI Kuwait has identified the suicide bomber who carried out the country's worst attack as a Saudi citizen, Kuwait state media reported on Sunday.

The interior ministry named the bomber as Fahd Suliman Abdul-Muhsen al-Qabaa and said he flew into Kuwait's airport at dawn on Friday, only hours before he detonated explosives at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque killing at least 27 people.

