DUBAI Four people were killed in a suicide attack on Friday on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait City, the governor of Kuwait City Thabet al-Muhanna said.

Speaking by telephone from Kuwait, Muhanna told Reuters that eight people were in critical condition. A witness said the bombing happened when the mosque was packed with some 2,000 worshippers during Friday prayers.

