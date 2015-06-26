As Israeli settlement growth slows, some drift away
BEITAR ILLIT, West Bank After five years, Batsheva Reback couldn't take living in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank any longer.
DUBAI Several people were killed or wounded in a suicide attack that targeted a Shi'ite Muslim mosque packed with some 2,000 worshippers during Friday prayers in Kuwait city, a witness said.
Kuwaiti parliament member Khalil al-Salih said worshippers were kneeling in prayer when a loud explosion ripped through, damaging the walls and ceiling.
He said a suicide bomber who looked to be under 30 years of age caused the explosion and that he saw several bodies covered in blood on the floor.
WARSAW Polish prosecutors said on Monday they would press charges against two Russian air traffic controllers of deliberately causing a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 other people.