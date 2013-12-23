KUWAIT Kuwait's top court ruled on Monday that this year's parliamentary election was legal, state television reported, rejecting suits that could have led to the dissolution of parliament and a fresh election.

The July election, the sixth such vote since 2006, brought in an assembly seen as more amenable to the government than some of its predecessors, raising hopes that economic development projects would move forward in the Gulf Arab state.

The vote was held after reforms to the electoral system which were challenged in court.

