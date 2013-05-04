KUWAIT Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, had minor back surgery in Germany on Saturday and the operation was successful, state news agency KUNA said.

Sheikh Nawaf, 75, is the brother of the ruling emir and is next in line to lead the oil-producing Gulf Arab state. The 83-year-old emir, who had a pacemaker installed in 1999, has appeared in good health in recent public appearances.

The health of top members of the ruling family is a sensitive issue in Kuwait where less senior sheikhs have long been jostling for position and aggravating political tensions, diplomats and analysts say.

It is not clear who is third in line in Kuwait, an OPEC member state and U.S. ally.

KUNA gave no further details about Sheikh Nawaf's condition. Kuwaiti royals often travel abroad for medical treatment.

A relatively low-profile figure, Sheikh Nawaf was selected as a future ruler in 2006 shortly after Sheikh Sabah became emir in the 250-year-old Al-Sabah dynasty.

