Here is a look at Kuwait since Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, took over in 2006 as the country's ruler. Kuwait holds parliamentary elections on December 1.

June 29, 2006 - Powerful Islamist and reformist candidates sweep Kuwait's elections but women fail to win a single seat in their first run for parliament.

March 19, 2008 - The emir dissolves parliament and sets an election for May after a political crisis that has delayed economic reforms and forced the government to resign.

December 18, 2011 - The emir calls early elections, nearly two weeks after he dissolved the chamber in a power struggle. The decision follows the resignation of the government led by Sheikh Nasser. Sheikh Nasser's departure was precipitated when opposition lawmakers and protesters stormed parliament demanding his removal over allegations of high-level corruption and mismanagement. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

February 2, 2012 - Snap parliamentary election is held and the Islamist-led opposition take control of parliament, making sweeping gains on a wave of public anger over corruption and political deadlock. The emir asks outgoing prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah to form a new cabinet on February 6.

June 20 - Kuwait's highest court annuls the election results and reinstates the previous assembly, elected in 2009. Two days earlier the emir had suspended parliament.

October 7 - The emir dissolves parliament. It is the fifth dissolution in six years. A week later five people are arrested after thousands rally against possible changes to the election law and a prominent opposition figure breaks a taboo by appearing to directly criticise the emir.

October 19 - The emir orders changes to the electoral system, reducing the number of votes per citizen in parliamentary elections to one from four, angering the opposition, which calls for an election boycott.

October 21 - Kuwait is rocked by some of its worst unrest in recent history as a march by tens of thousands of people against the new voting rules is dispersed by tear gas, stun grenades and baton charges.

November 1 - Police rout thousands of protesters with tear gas after they try to march on a prison where an opposition figure is jailed on charges of insulting the emir. Three days later, police tear-gas opposition-led protest of thousands on the edge of Kuwait city. The emir promises to stand firm and says the change to the voting law was within his constitutional powers.

November 11 - Tens of thousands of Kuwaitis pack a square opposite parliament in a rally over the voting rules. It ends peacefully.

