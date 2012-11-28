Kuwait holds parliamentary elections on December 1, the second time the Gulf Arab state goes to the polls in less than a year.

Below are details of some of the current government ministers and officials. Analysts expect most will keep their posts after the vote - the emir appoints the prime minister who, in turn, appoints the 15-member cabinet. Top portfolios are generally held by members of the ruling family.

PRIME MINISTER

Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, a former defence minister, became prime minister in late 2011 after his predecessor was forced to resign following pressure in parliament. The 70-year-old, who has spent his career in Kuwait, has kept a low profile during his short time in the role. Opposition lawmakers questioned him in parliament in March over the government's handling of an investigation into corruption allegations linked to the collapse of the previous cabinet, but he managed to dodge a no-confidence motion.

INTERIOR MINISTER

Appointed in February 2011 at the height of regional unrest, Sheikh Ahmad al-Hamoud al-Sabah took a firm line on protest marches in October this year over the changes to voting rules. Demonstrations were broken up with teargas and baton charges. He is a senior ruling family member and also holds the post of deputy prime minister.

FOREIGN MINISTER

Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah, who is also a deputy prime minister, was appointed in October last year. The well-travelled 59-year-old has been Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and its representative at the United Nations.

FINANCE MINISTER

Nayef al-Hajraf, a former education minister, took over in May 2012 after his long-serving predecessor quit. One of Kuwait's younger ministers, he oversaw plans to increase the proportion of revenues Kuwait puts into a rainy day fund to benefit future generations when the oil runs out. This was seen by economists as a sensible long-term move in a country where investment has stalled.

OIL MINISTER

Hani Hussein, who is also the acting minister of Islamic Affairs, is a former chief executive at Kuwait's Petroleum Corporation and was seen as an experienced pair of hands to run the oil ministry. His influence is limited however as oil policy is set by a supreme oil council.

INFORMATION MINISTER

Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak al-Sabah is one of the more prominent members in the younger generation of the ruling family. His ministry was involved in drawing up legislation to regulate social media after cases of blasphemy and sectarianism.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Mohammad al-Hashel was promoted to governor in March, marking the first change at the helm of the central bank in more than two decades. Since then the 38-year-old has introduced new loan rules for banks aimed at boosting capital markets. He called on the government to raise investment spending and oversaw a 50-basis-point rate cut in October, the first rate change in more than two and a half years.

