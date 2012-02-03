Kuwait's Islamist-led opposition made sweeping gains in a snap election and took control of the Gulf state's parliament on the back of a wave of public anger over corruption and political deadlock.

The country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, called the vote in December after dissolving the chamber in response to a deepening political deadlock that has stymied reform and held up vital development projects in the oil-exporting country.

Kuwait gained independence from Britain in 1961 and set up the first elected parliament in the Gulf Arab region in 1963. Here is a look back at Kuwait since the first Gulf War in 1990:

August 2, 1990 - Iraq launches invasion of Kuwait, forcing its emir to flee to Saudi Arabia.

March 9, 1991 - After the success of U.S.-led forces in ousting Iraqi forces, the emir, still in Saudi Arabia, promises more democracy. He returns home five days later.

October 5, 1992 - Under domestic and international pressure, Kuwait holds National Assembly elections.

May 4, 1999 - The emir dissolves parliament following the heated questioning of Justice, Endowments and Islamic Affairs Minister Ahmad al-Kulaib about his department's printing and distribution of copies of the Koran which included missing verses and blank pages.

July 7 - The emir reappoints Crown Prince Sheikh Saad al-Abdulla al-Sabah as prime minister to form a new government after elections brought an opposition-dominated parliament.

July 5, 2003 - Islamists and pro-government candidates sweep to victory in all-male parliamentary elections in a major setback for pro-Western liberals demanding reforms.

July 13/14 - Kuwait names a new cabinet, a day after separating the post of prime minister from the crown prince in an apparent concession to calls for political reform.

-- The new cabinet is headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, named a day earlier by his brother, Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to form a cabinet.

May 16, 2005 - Parliament passes a law granting women the right to vote and run in elections for the first time, after pressure from the reformist government.

January 15, 2006 - The emir, Sheikh Jaber, dies. Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad later takes his place.

June 29 - Powerful Islamist and reformist candidates sweep Kuwait's elections but women fail to win a single seat in their first run for parliament.

March 19, 2008 - The emir dissolves parliament and sets an election for May after a political crisis that delayed economic reforms and forced the government to resign.

May 20, 2009 - The emir reappoints his nephew Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah as prime minister. The cabinet had resigned in March after lawmakers sought to question Sheikh Nasser, a key ruling family figure. The emir later dissolved parliament and new parliamentary elections were held.

March 8, 2011 - Several hundred Kuwaitis demonstrate for change of the Gulf state's prime minister and demand more political freedoms after uprisings in both Tunisia and Egypt.

December 18 - The emir calls early elections, nearly two weeks after he dissolved the chamber in a power struggle. The decision follows the resignation of the government led by Sheikh Nasser.

-- Sheikh Nasser's departure was precipitated when opposition lawmakers and protesters stormed parliament demanding his removal over allegations of high-level corruption and mismanagement, charges he denies.

February 2, 2012 - Snap parliamentary polls are held.

