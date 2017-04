DOHA A gas leak that occurred at a major refinery in Kuwait on Wednesday injured a labourer but did not affect the plant's operations, state news agency KUNA reported.

Workers were able to control the leak in the second line of a gas liquefaction plant in the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, Ali Abdullah, vice president for financial and administrative affairs at Kuwait National Petroleum Co, told KUNA.

"The leak did not result in any ... material damage as the refinery and gas liquefaction plant's operations were not affected," Abdullah was quoted as saying, adding that the injured contractor was treated at the scene.

