Re-instated National Assembly Speaker Jassim Al Kharafi speaks to the media after the government declared current parliament void and to bring back the former elected members from the 2009 election in Kuwait June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

KUWAIT Kuwait's head of state has accepted the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday, in a move that could help end a political crisis after a court ruling effectively dissolved parliament.

Analysts say the resignation of the government will make way for a new cabinet after which fresh elections could be called by the emir, expected to take place after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts around July 19.

"An Emiri decree was issued, accepting the resignation of (the government of) Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah," KUNA said.

Kuwait's constitutional court last month effectively annulled the February election and reinstated the previous assembly, raising protests from Islamist-led opposition lawmakers who called the move a coup against the constitution.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush in Dubai; Editing by Sami Aboudi)