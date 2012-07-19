Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah smiles during the opening session of the 23rd Arab League summit in Baghdad March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

KUWAIT Kuwait's prime minister has chosen Hani Hussein as oil minister and given the finance portfolio to Nayef al-Hajraf, a government source said on Thursday, as a new cabinet is formed following the resignation of the old one last month in a confrontation with parliament.

The ministers are expected to take their oath of office next week in front of the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the source said, speaking anonymously because an official announcement of the cabinet has not yet been made.

The previous cabinet, including prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, resigned after Kuwait's constitutional court effectively dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition Islamists, reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor instead.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)