KUWAIT Kuwait's emir will name outgoing Defence Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as new prime minister and ask him to form a government, Al Jazeera television reported on Wednesday, two days after the government resigned.

The Qatar-based news station did not cite a source, and there was no immediate comment on the report by Kuwaiti media or officials.

Kuwait's government resigned on Monday, bowing to escalating demands by protesters and opposition deputies that Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah step down over corruption allegations.

The oil-producing state has tolerated criticism of its government to a degree rare among its Gulf neighbours, helping to insulate it from the protest-driven political tumult that has helped topple four Arab leaders this year.

But tensions rose sharply this month when opposition lawmakers and protesters stormed parliament to demand the resignation of the prime minister.

