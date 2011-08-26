DUBAI Three rockets have hit the border area between Kuwait and Iraq, Al Arabiya TV reported early on Friday quoting diplomatic sources.

The pro-Gaddafi TV channel Al Orouba reported the rockets had targeted Kuwait's Mubarak port, which is under construction and has been the subject of arguments between oil-producing Iraq and Kuwait, which share a small border.

The Dubai-based channel said the Katyusha rockets did not target the port.

Kuwait is building the $1.1 billion port on Bubiyan Island. Iraq says the port interferes with shipping lanes to its own ports.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the rockets being fired, or immediate comment from Iraq or Kuwait.

A Kuwaiti security source told Reuters he heard attackers from Iraq had launched three rockets at 12:30 a.m. on Friday which landed on Iraqi territory without reaching Kuwait.

On Thursday, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported that a Foreign Ministry official denied Iraq had summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador in Baghdad and handed him a protest message over the building of the Mubarak port in Kuwait.

The official said the Mubarak port was being built on Kuwait territories and the dispute with Iraq over it was being handled through official contacts between the two countries.

Kuwait was invaded by Saddam Hussein's Iraq in 1990 and a shaky relationship has continued even since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam in 2003.