Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
KUWAIT Major oil producer Kuwait appointed Mustapha al-Shamali as acting oil minister on Monday, state news agency KUNA said, after Hani Hussein stepped down under pressure from lawmakers.
Shamali will combine the role with his post as the OPEC member state's long-serving finance minister and has worked at the ministry for more than four decades.
Ministerial changes do not generally affect oil policy in the OPEC member state because it is set by the Supreme Petroleum Council.
Hussein, a former chief executive at state petroleum company KPC, was targeted by MPs who wanted to interrogate him over a $2.2 billion compensation payment paid by Kuwait's state chemicals company to Dow Chemical Co earlier this month.
He was one of several senior oil officials to resign following the Dow payment. The chief executive of KPC stepped down earlier this month and the company replaced senior executives at its units, after the cabinet said the oil industry needed an infusion of "new blood".
ISTANBUL A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.