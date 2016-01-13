Members of parliament sit in the Parliament pit during the opening session of the fourth year of the 14th Parliament in Kuwait City, Kuwait, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI Shi'ite Muslim lawmakers boycotted a Kuwaiti parliament session on Wednesday, witnesses said, as sectarian tensions rose over death sentences imposed by a Kuwaiti court on two men convicted of spying for Iran.

Traditionally good relations between Kuwait's Sunni Muslim majority and the Shi'ite minority came under strain this month when Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran, responding to the storming of its embassy in Tehran after Riyadh executed a Shi'ite cleric.

The Kuwaiti criminal court on Tuesday found two men guilty of spying for Shi'ite power Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, a Shi'ite ally of Iran, and sentenced them to die. The men were among a group of 26 also charged with procession of weapons.

An outspoken Shi'ite MP complained that the trial and sentences were being used to imply that Kuwait's Shi'ite community was collaborating with Iran.

"Popular anger, especially among Kuwaiti Shi'ites, has reached a peak in recent days," the MP, Saleh Ashoor, wrote on his Twitter account.

"While sons of the community as a whole, including prominent figures, leaders and even ordinary citizens, are publicly accused of being agents of Iran or belonging to Hezbollah, there is permissiveness unseen before, and even a turning of a blind eye, to those who take up arms and fight with terrorist factions in Syria and Iraq," he added.

Abdallah al-Nefisi, a prominent Sunni Muslim academic, said the charges in the case known as the Abdali cell was not merely possession of weapons. "The most important thing in the sentences (of the Abdali cell) in Kuwait is that the charge is (high treason) and not (possession of weapons) as the ardent Safavids wanted," he wrote on his Twitter account, using a term for Shi'ites allied with Iran.

Witnesses said all nine Shi'ite MPs in the 50-member Kuwaiti parliament stayed away from a session on Wednesday and are expected to boycott another session on Thursday.

Bahrain has also severed ties with Tehran in the row over Saudi Arabia's execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, while Kuwait and Qatar have recalled their ambassadors. The UAE downgraded relations with Tehran.

