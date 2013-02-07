NEW YORK Australian Grammy-award winning singer Kylie Minogue, whose hits include "Come Into My World," moved to rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation music label, the company said on its website.

Minogue left British label EMI, which had been taken over by Universal, last year and parted with her longtime manager, Terry Blamey, last month after 25 years together.

She joins Rihanna, Shakira, MIA and other artists at the New York-based entertainment company which will increase her presence in the United States. Jay-Z created the company in 2008 with ticketing and promotional business Live Nation.

"We would like to welcome Aussie singer, recording artist, songwriter, actress and designer Kylie Minogue to the Roc Nation family!" the company said on its website.

Minogue, who survived breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2005, will appear with Timbaland at a benefit concert presented by Roc Nation and Three Six Zero, the London-based music management company, after the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

During her 25-year career she has released 11 studio albums, two live CDs, eight live concert DVDs, a greatest hits double album and multiple video packages, according to Roc Nation.

She also had 50 hit singles and has sold 68 million albums worldwide.

(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)