Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
SEOUL/HONG KONG - Carlyle Group CYL.UL is among the private equity funds bidding for around $1.8 billion stake in South Korea's Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Daewoo International (047050.KS) and Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) are offering about one-third stake in the unlisted life insurance company in two separate sales, they added.
Asian buyout firms Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners are among the other buyout firms that have submitted initial bids for Daewoo's 24 percent stake, one of the sources said.
KAMCO, which is concurrently selling its 9.93 percent in Kyobo, has attracted the same suitors, a separate source said.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the media. Carlyle and Daewoo, declined to comment. Affinity and MBK did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim in SEOUL and Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ed Lane)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.