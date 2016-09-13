MOSCOW A senior official from Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday that individuals linked to Russia, China and Tajikistan were behind a suicide bomb attack on the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek last month, the RIA news agency said.

Deputy FSB head Sergei Smirnov said there were "Tajik, Chinese and Russian traces behind the terrorist attack" which he said had been uncovered during an investigation conducted jointly with security services from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a six-member body led by China and Russia.

Kyrgyzstan's security service said last week that the bomb attack on the Chinese embassy had been ordered by Uighur militants active in Syria and carried out by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

