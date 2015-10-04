BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan's pro-Moscow Social Democratic Party was in the lead after Sunday's election with 27 percent after 99 percent of ballots were counted, with the opposition Respublika-Ata Zhurt running second on 20 percent, election authorities said.

A total of six political parties, mainly supporting President Almazbek Atambayev's policies, had passed the threshold to take seats in the 120-member legislature, early official data showed.

Kyrgyzstan for the first time used electronic ballot scanners for an automated vote count at all polling stations, which provided early results so fast, election officials said. Official voting results, however, will be based on the manual count.

