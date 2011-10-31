Kyrgyzstan's Moscow-backed Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev claimed victory on Monday after Sunday's presidential election that fell short of Western expectations.

Here is a timeline on developments in Kyrgyzstan since 2005:

March 21, 2005 - Osh, Kyrgyzstan's second-biggest city, falls to the opposition as protests demanding the resignation of President Askar Akayev sweep across the south.

March 24 - Kyrgyzstan's opposition declares itself in power after seizing key buildings. Akayev vanishes following protests.

March 25 - Opposition party leader Kurmanbek Bakiyev is named acting president.

March 28 - Kyrgyzstan's new parliament takes over and confirms Bakiyev as prime minister as well as acting president.

July 10 - Bakiyev wins presidential election.

November 8, 2006 - Parliament adopts new constitution reducing the president's powers.

February 19, 2009 - Parliament votes to close the only U.S. air base in Central Asia. Washington later agrees to pay $180 million (112 million pound) to Kyrgyzstan to keep base open.

March 17, 2010 - Thousands of Kyrgyz protesters, unhappy with Bakiyev's rule, threaten to oust him if he fails to accept their demands to stop repression and release political prisoners, within a week.

April 3 - Visiting U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls on Kyrgyzstan to protect human rights.

April 7 - Bakiyev orders state of emergency in Bishkek and three other areas after police clash with protesters. More than 80 people are killed when his troops open fire on crowds in central Bishkek. Bakiyev later flees to southern Kyrgyzstan, his traditional power base.

April 8 - Opposition leader Roza Otunbayeva says she is taking over the president's and government's responsibilities.

April 15 - Bakiyev leaves Kyrgyzstan for Kazakhstan. He then moves to Belarus, where he is still living in exile.

April 27 - Interim government says it has charged Bakiyev with "mass killing."

May 13 - Bakiyev supporters seize control of government buildings in cities of Osh, Jalalabad and Batken. A day later, the interim government says it has regained control.

May 19 - State of emergency is declared in Jalalabad after clashes between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in southern Kyrgyzstan.

-- Otunbayeva's government says she will act as president until the end of 2011, after which she will be replaced.

June - Conflict between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks flares up in Osh and southern regions. More than 400 people are killed and hundreds of thousands temporarily displaced in several days of mob-based ethnic violence.

June 27 - More than 90 percent of voters in referendum support constitutional reforms proposed by Otunbayeva that pave the way for Kyrgyzstan to become parliamentary democracy.

July 27 - Kyrgyzstan secures pledges worth $1.1 billion from international donors including World Bank.

October 10 - Parliamentary elections are held. None of the five parties in parliament secures a majority of the 120 seats.

November 30 - A coalition government is formed by three of the five parties - the Social-Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan and the Respublika and Ata Meken parties. Almazbek Atambayev, leader of the Social Democrats, proposed as prime minister.

December 2 - The new parliament rejects the only candidate nominated as its speaker, prompting collapse of the coalition.

December 15 - Three parties, Ata Zhurt (Motherland), the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan and Respublika agree to form a governing coalition.

December 17 - New government is approved. Parliament is to be the main decision-making body and the prime minister will assume more power than the president.

March 16, 2011 - Former colonial master Russia pledges technical and financial aid worth millions of dollars to Kyrgyzstan as part of a three-year programme to fight the trafficking of Afghan drugs.

May 10 - Kyrgyzstan asks NATO to help protect its borders and secure arms depots in a region next to Afghanistan.

September 26 - Official campaigning begins for the October 30 presidential election.

October 11 - Security services say they foil a plot by al Qaeda-linked Islamist radicals to disrupt the presidential election and sow chaos in the south.

Oct 31 -- Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev wins the election with 63 percent of the vote. The two nearest opposing candidates poll just below 15 percent with 99 percent of the votes counted.