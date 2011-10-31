Kyrgyzstan's Moscow-backed Prime Minister Almazbek Atambayev claimed victory on Monday in a presidential election, but observers reported some voting abuses and supporters of defeated candidates rallied in the south.

Atambayev's two main challengers from a field of 16, each polled just below 15 percent. Both enjoy support from Kyrgyz nationalists in the poorer south of the country, including the impoverished Ferghana Valley which is shared with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan where radical Islam is on the rise.

Here are some details on the valley and its tensions:

* FERGHANA VALLEY:

-- The densely populated Ferghana valley is largely ethnically Uzbek but is split between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The region suffered greatly from the nationalities policy of the 1930s that transformed the previously interconnected areas into something like a puzzle.

-- In general, Uzbekistan holds the valley floor, Tajikistan holds its narrow mouth and Kyrgyzstan holds the high ground around.

-- The valley mouth is narrow, but the actual valley is vast, covering 22,000 sq km (8,500 sq miles) and the Pamir and Tien Shan mountains that rise above are only dimly visible.

-- The Ferghana Valley zone includes the Osh, Jalalabad and Batken districts of Kyrgyzstan, the Andizhan, Namangan and Ferghana districts of Uzbekistan and the Sogdiskaya district of Tajikistan.

-- The valley is a major centre of cotton and silk production, and the hills above are covered by walnut forests. The valley also has some oil and gas.

-- Poverty is widespread. Islamist militancy has deep roots.

* ETHNIC TENSIONS:

-- Arbitrary Soviet borders, which have stranded enclaves of Uzbeks and Tajiks in Kyrgyzstan, and Tajiks in Uzbekistan, contributed to heavy Uzbek-Kyrgyz riots in 1990.

-- Osh, capital of the south and Kyrgyzstan's second city, saw most of the clashes between ethnic Uzbeks and Kyrgyz.

-- Around 300 were killed in the Osh massacre -- sparked by land disputes -- before Moscow brought in troops to separate the warring sides.

-- In 2005, riots broke out initially in the southern town of Jalalabad as opposition activists denounced presidential election results. Osh fell to opposition control as protests swept across the country's south to demand the resignation of President Askar Akayev, a northerner.

-- The Akayev government fell on March 24, 2005. Opposition leader Kurmanbek Bakiyev became acting president and prime minister and Akayev fled to Moscow. Bakiyev in July 2005 won a landslide victory in a presidential election described as free and fair by Western monitors.

-- More than 400 people were killed in and around Osh during several days of clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and Uzbeks in June 2010. At the height of the violence, about 400,000 people fled their homes in the region. Two months earlier, in April 2010, Bakiyev had been ousted in a violent revolt.

* ISLAMIC TENSIONS:

-- The Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) that emerged from the Ferghana Valley has cooperated with the Tajik United Opposition, al Qaeda elements and the Afghan Taliban with the aim of establishing an Islamic Caliphate. It is active in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

-- Hizb ut-Tahrir, another group outlawed in the region, has said ideas of Islamic rule are beginning to catch on in Osh. The city has long been synonymous with a post-Soviet rise of radical Islam in the largely agrarian, cotton-growing region. There are no accurate figures on membership of the group. Some estimates put it at 8,000 in Kyrgyzstan alone. Sources: Reuters/www.unifem.org/Janes (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)