BISHKEK The Social Democratic party of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has built a new majority coalition and nominated Sooronbai Jeenbekov for prime minister, a position he held in the previous cabinet, the party said on Thursday.

The new coalition includes Kyrgyzstan and Bir Bol parties, said Isa Omurkulov, the leader of Social Democrats' parliamentary faction.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)