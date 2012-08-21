BISHKEK Security forces in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday killed a fugitive border guard suspected of murdering five people in a shooting spree at a remote frontier post, the Central Asian country's border guard service said.

Border guards and police cornered the lone gunman in a mountain gorge near the border with Kazakhstan, a day after he fled the scene of the attack in a stolen vehicle. He was shot after putting up armed resistance, the service said.

President Almazbek Atambayev ordered an investigation into the attack in which the gunman, named as Balbai Kulbarak uulu, is suspected of shooting the border post commander, three other servicemen and the wife of a serviceman.

"It's evident the leadership of the border guard service has not taken serious measures to improve the atmosphere among its servicemen," Atambayev said during a meeting of security staff.

The former Soviet republic's border guard service, a division of the State Committee for National Security, successor to the KGB, has not said why the accused guard might have embarked upon such a killing spree. It said an investigation was under way.

Three guards managed to escape after hearing shots.

Military analyst and retired army Colonel Toktogul Kachkeyev said hazing, the humiliating bullying of younger servicemen, was a possible trigger for the attack. Widespread in the Soviet military, it has survived despite reforms in post-Soviet forces.

"The means have not been created to educate servicemen. The army has turned into a farce," Kachkeyev said.

In neighbouring Kazakhstan, prosecutors identified hazing as the possible cause of a massacre in late May at a post near its frontier with China. Fourteen border guards and a herder were shot dead and the border post set on fire.

The single surviving border guard admitted to the killings, though later withdrew his confession. He remains in custody.

(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Pravin Char)