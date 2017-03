BISHKEK A U.S. military transport plane carrying fuel disappeared from radar screens near the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on Friday, Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry said, citing information from a U.S. military base.

"(The plane) disappeared from the radar screen. It is a military fuel transporter C-135," said a ministry source.

The plane disappeared near the Kyrgyz village of Chaldovar, 90 km (55 miles) from the U.S. airforce base at Manas in Kyrgyzstan, which U.S. forces maintain for operations in Afghanistan.

(Reporting Olga Dzubenko; writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Janet Lawrence)