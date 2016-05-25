The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was paid almost 1 million pounds ($1.46 million) more in 2015 than it had previously stated in its annual report.

Not included in the report were the proceeds of a further 291,765 options awarded at a share price of 131.27 pence and which vested on Aug. 24, 2015, at a price of 267.6 pence, it said in a statement.

"These latter options were exercised in January 2016. The single figure of remuneration should have been calculated based on the vesting dates, not the exercise dates."

"The correct 2015 single figure of remuneration for Nigel Wilson should now read 5.497 million pounds rather than 4.716 million pounds as previously stated," it added, bumping his total pay up by 16.5 percent.

