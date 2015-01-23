The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The chief executive of L'Oreal (OREP.PA), the world's largest cosmetics group, said he was expecting a good fourth quarter thanks to a strong dollar and lower oil prices as they would boost sales and profit.

"We do as much business in North America as we do in the euro zone," Jean-Paul Agon told the Wall Street Journal.

Factoring in all of the dollar-linked currencies, Agon said "the fourth quarter will be good".

Lower oil prices should also benefit consumers and, overall, Agon said he was "very optimistic about 2015".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke)