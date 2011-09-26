Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls speaks during his lecture at the London School of Economics June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LIVERPOOL The Labour Party would use any windfall from the sale of government stakes in banks to pay down debt, the party's economics spokesman Ed Balls will say on Monday.

Speaking to Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, Balls, an ally of former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, will also warn Britain faces a "lost decade of economic stagnation" because of a "spiralling global crisis."

"We will commit ... in our manifesto to do the responsible thing and use any windfall gain from the sale of bank shares to repay the national debt," Balls will say, according to extracts from his speech.

Labour has struggled so far to win over voters with its economic vision, which involves reducing Britain's record budget deficit at a slower rate than proposed by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.

Government ministers have pointed to fears over a debt crisis in the euro zone and the United States to justify their harsh austerity plan, despite a lack of growth in Britain.

The government wants to all but eliminate a deficit running around 10 percent of economic output by 2015, while Labour argues the economy is only strong enough to cope with a plan half as severe.

Balls will say that Labour will set out its own fiscal rules before the next election, as the party seeks to re-establish its economic credentials after presiding over Britain's worst recession for decades.

"We will set out for our manifesto tough fiscal rules that the next Labour government will have to stick to - to get our country's current budget back to balance and national debt on a downward path," he will say.

Balls will say he would keep the independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility - the brainchild of the Conservative party.

Britain had to give banks more than a trillion pounds in extensive support during the 2008-9 financial crisis and Conservative finance minister George Osborne said this month falling share prices had delayed the sale of government stakes.