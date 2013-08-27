FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
SEOUL Hyundai Motor's (005380.KS) South Korean workers plan to extend a partial strike by another two days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an agreement, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.
More than 40,000 unionised workers plan to idle the automaker's South Korean plants for eight hours on Wednesday and on Friday, the spokesman said.
The workers had already staged a partial strike on Monday in and had stopped work for three days last week. So far, the stoppages have cost the automaker 19,441 vehicles worth 398.7 billion Korean won ($356.95 million).
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.