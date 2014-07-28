Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TEL AVIV LabStyle Innovations Corp said on Monday it has received approval from Israel's Ministry of Health to sell its Dario smart meter for diabetes in Israel.
The market launch of Dario began in late March in the United Kingdom, Italy, and New Zealand. In early 2014 LabStyle said it filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market the Dario system.
LabStyle said it plans to market Dario in six additional territories by the end of 2014.
Dario is a cloud-based, diabetes management solution that allows diabetics to monitor their blood sugars and gain insights into managing their disease using their mobile devices.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects more than 8 percent of adults in Israel from the age of 20-79 and its prevalence is growing.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.