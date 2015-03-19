JERUSALEM Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies is in talks to buy cyber-security firm Lacoon Mobile Security for $80 million (54 million pounds), Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website on Thursday.

Israel-based Check Point declined to comment on the report. Officials at Lacoon Mobile Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

Calcalist said that Lacoon, which provides mobile cyber security solutions and whose board director was a co-founder of Check Point, was formed in 2011 by ex-members of the Israeli army's intelligence and electronic espionage unit 8200. The company has raised $11 million, Calcalist said.

Check Point in February spent tens of millions of dollars to buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise.

Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of Check Point who left that company more than a decade ago, invested in both Hyperwise and Lacoon.

