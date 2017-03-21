Logo of the dairy group Lactalis are seen at the food exhibition Sial in Villepinte, near Paris, France, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN France's Lactalis failed to reach the 90 percent stake in Parmalat (PLT.MI) it required to proceed to delist the Italian food company in the last day of a buyout offer, a filing by the Milan bourse showed on Tuesday.

Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, bought 15.11 percent of the shares on offer or just under 1.85 of Parmalat, the filing showed. This would give them a total of 89.6 percent in Parmalat when added to their previous holding in the Italian group.

Parmalat was relaunched in 2005 after going bankrupt following a financial scandal and Lactalis won control of it in 2011.

The French company said in December it sought to buy the 12.26 percent of Parmalat it did not already own with the aim of delisting the group.

Earlier this month Lactalis had raised the price of the shares on offer to 3 euros per share after complaints from some investors that its previous bid undervalued the Italian group.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti)