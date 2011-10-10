LONDON Britain's biggest betting firm Ladbrokes has called off its offer talks with online gaming firm Sportingbet, scuppered by regulatory worries over Sportingbet's Turkish business.

"The potential benefits and risks associated with a combination with Sportingbet were clear to us from the outset and have been well covered by the market," said Ladbrokes CEO Richard Glynn in a statement on Monday.

"Having completed our analysis we have been unable to agree a structure which delivers increased shareholder value within an acceptable regulatory environment. We have therefore agreed to end our discussions."

Ladbrokes has been in talks with Sportingbet since June, but Sportingbet's online gambling business in Turkey, where unlicensed websites are illegal, was seen by analysts as a stumbling block.

The high-street bookmaker has pulled out of previous deals because of its aversion to operating in unregulated territories.

Sportingbet - which has been in talks to sell its Turkish business to GVC by way of clearing the regulatory stumbling block - said these disposal discussions continue, but that it was not in any other offer talks for the group.

Sportingbet shares, down 6 percent in earlier trade after press reports the deal was about to be pulled, plunged further after the news to stand at 36 pence, a fall of 21 percent.

Ladbrokes was down 2 percent to 118 pence.

