Ladder Capital Corp, a real estate investment trust which has bankrolled much of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's property development, is exploring the possibility of a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Ladder grapples with new regulations making selling on mortgages more difficult. Founded in 2008, it has been one of the key lenders that Trump has turned to after his relations with major Wall Street banks soured following some of his business bankruptcies in the 1990s.

Ladder is working with investment bank Citigroup Inc on a sale process, sources said, cautioning there is no certainty of a deal.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Citi declined to comment. Ladder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

