Lady Gaga arrives at Harvard University to launch her Born This Way Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts Pop superstar Lady Gaga brought her star power, her mom and some of her famous friends including Oprah Winfrey, to Harvard University on Wednesday to launch a new foundation aimed at empowering young people and stamping out bullying.

Gaga officially kicked off her "Born this Way Foundation," named after her 2011 hit album and single "Born this Way," with a series of events at the top U.S. university.

The pop star has been a voice for people she feels lack representation in the media, and she formed the foundation to address issues like self-confidence, well-being, anti-bullying and mentoring. Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga's mother, will serve as president.

In 2011 Gaga, 25, topped the Forbes list of the most powerful people in the entertainment business - ironically, toppling talk show host Winfrey from the No. 1 spot she had held three times in the past seven years.

Before speaking to a panel of experts, including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and author Deepak Chopra, as well as Harvard students and others, Gaga dropped in on a youth summit where high schoolers talked about their experiences with bullying and efforts to prevent it.

Gaga's foundation does specific outreach to lesbian and gay youth. "Born This Way" has become an unofficial anthem for gay empowerment and pride.

(Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)